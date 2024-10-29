HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Three Greek organizations at Marshall University have been placed on temporary suspension due to reported hazing incidents.

Two separate incidents have been recognized by the university, as Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and Alpha Xi Delta sorority were involved in one incident, while Alpha Tau Omega fraternity was involved in the other.

An internal investigation from the Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability, the Office of Title IX, and other units is underway regarding alleged behavior that includes sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse, and other hazing activities.

Actions were reported through social media posts and a student complaint.