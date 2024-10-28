CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sissonville man is being sentenced to a maximum of 45 years in prison on multiple charges including the attempted murder of a police officer during a February shooting incident.

Nathan Oxley, 44, was sentenced before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers Monday morning.

Akers sentenced Oxley to up to 15 years for Attempted Murder, up to 10 years for the Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, a max of 10 years for Malicious Wounding, 5 years for Wanton Endangerment, and another 5 years for being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. All of those sentencings are to be run consecutively.

Oxley pleaded guilty for the charges in August following the officer-involved shooting that occurred on February 29 when Kanawha County Deputy S.B. Savilla responded to a domestic disturbance on Galena Lane in Sissonville.

Previous court documents said Oxley fled the scene before officers arrived. When officers began pursuing Oxley, he allegedly fired “multiple rounds” at Deputy Savilla upon stepping out of his police cruiser.

Akers said she’s giving Oxley the max sentence due to his lengthy history of violent felony convictions, and that this one marked the final straw.

“I’m doing this sir, because your entire life has been full of violent crime,” Akers said. “You’ve come to the end of the road here with that night that you did that to yourself, I’m imposing the sentence today that you earned that night.”

As a result of being shot at, Deputy Savilla has now sustained a life-altering injury.

Savilla gave a victim impact statement during Monday’s sentencing.

“Because of his actions, it has caused my family undue, emotional trauma, ongoing worry for my well-being, and a retirement from law enforcement,” Savilla said. “My life is now constantly on edge.”

Oxley did apologize and said that he aims to better himself.

“I’d like to apologize to Mr. Savillia, I have to hold myself accountable, and you know, the old me, the lifestyle that I had is dead and gone and I’m just thankful to be alive and thankful it wasn’t worse than what it was,” said Oxley.

Court documents say Oxley was acting violently at the time and may have been under the influence of methamphetamines.

Akers agreed, it could have been worse, but regardless, Oxley made the decision to shoot at an officer that day and needs to face the maximum consequences for his actions. She said she hopes this sentence will help him strive to do better.

“Well, on that day, you decided to make a really, really poor choice with how to react to law enforcement,” said Akers. “You are lucky it wasn’t worse, I’m glad you recognize that, and to that extent I’ll take into consideration whatever your injuries were on that day, you are lucky you’re alive and sitting there.”