SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va— A rally was held Monday in support of Machinists Union Local 598 IAM members who are on strike in front of the Dow Chemical facility in South Charleston.

After their previous contract expired on Sunday October 20, Local 598 went on strike last week to demand fair wages and to fight for their right to have vacations be included in their benefit package.

President of the WV AFL-CIO, which is comprised of 575 affiliated unions joined together for the common fairness for all workers, Joshua Sword said that their job was simple.

“Our role today was to help get our brothers and sisters from other unions down here to support our brothers and sisters that are on strike asking for fair wages, good benefits and safe working conditions,” Sword said.

He stated that the workers who were there to support them, and himself all believe that if something negative impacts a member of the union, they all jump in to rally behind them, successfully.

“You know we’re proud of the fact that we truly believe that an injury to one is an injury to all, regardless of what industry or craft a worker is in,” Sword said. “If there impacted in any negative way, it’s our job and responsibility, successfully today to bring others out in support of folks that need that support from the community.”

Sword also said he hopes that the rally brings awareness to the public and to the company that all of the other union workers stand behind them, after the Machinists Union reached out to him at the AFL-CIO.

“Machinists are a part of the AFL-CIO so they simply reached out and said hey would you help us get people out, we want to hold a rally, get the media there so we can educate the public on what’s going on,” Sword said.

“And also energize and motivate our members going into negotiations later this week.”

Also there to support the rally was President of the Ohio State Council of Machinists Regina Wright, who said that the council stands with them.

“We stand in solidarity with our members as they fight for a contract that reflects the true worth of their hard work and their commitment to this company,” Wright said.

Negotiations for the new contract has been going on since the strike started and to T. Dean Wright Jr, President and Directing Business Representative for IAM District Lodge 54 who has attended a couple of them, the company has not been doing a good job at negotiating.

“Employers need to come back to the table and negotiate in good faith, in my opinion they have not been doing that,” Wright Jr said.

The negotiations for the new contract are supposed to pick back up later this week.