MARMET, W.Va. — A man was killed in head-on crash early Monday morning in eastern Kanawha County.

Kanawha County deputies said Keith Jenkins, 38, was traveling west on state Route 61 between Marmet and Kanawha City at about 1 a.m. when his vehicle traveled across the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Jenkins died a the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was critically injured and is hospitalized.

Deputies are continue their investigation.

