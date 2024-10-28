CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been found competent to stand trial for the stabbing death of his aunt in Kanawha County.

Chaddrick Trent II pleaded not guilty Monday morning to first-degree murder in the July 2023 stabbing death of Irma Woody.

Trent was found competend to stand trial by Judge Carrie Webster in July, but an expert was brought in to do additional evaluation after a defense expert maintained the position that Trent should not have been held criminally responsible for the incident. Detectives learned that Trent suffered from schizophrenia.

The trial is scheduled for December 16.