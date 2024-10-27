KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va.— A man is in custody after alledegy cutting a women with a knife and fleeing the scene Sunday evening in Kanawha County.

According to metro 911 the incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Fourth Street East in the Jefferson area.

Deputies said that the man cut a woman on the finger during an argument and is accused of fleeding the scene following the incident. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Deputies also said that the man was wanted on warrants and is expected to be charged with malicious wounding.

According to the sheriff’s office the woman’s wound was minor.