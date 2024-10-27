CROSS LANES, W.Va.— Cross Lanes and Child Care Learning Center in Cross Lanes been placed on a provisional license status and has had its capacity reduced to zero after a former worker was charged in an abuse case.

The West Virginia Department of Human Services announced that the care center said this status is because of the findings of “serious non-compliance” with the state’s childcare licensure regulations.

The decision was based on preliminary findings by the DoHS’ Bureau for Social Services, including evidence of violations of including subjecting a child to physical punishment, engaging in psychological punishment, failing to report serious occurrences within the required timeframe and failing to supervise teaching and support staff to conduct regular staff meetings, there news release said.

Court records say that Amber Seiler, 29, of Kenova has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery in addition to a felony count of battery and assault of a disabled child. And she is accused of smacking children with special needs and spitting on a 4-year-old child.

Cynthia Persily, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services said “The action today will result in the center not being able to serve any families or children while it’s under investigation. We feel this is essential for the safety of youth. Our priority remains the protection of children, and we are taking every step necessary to uphold that commitment. We understand the significant impact this closure may have on families, and we are here to support them in finding safe, alternative childcare arrangements.”

The investigation was launched by Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office after a mother with a child in Seiler’s classroom posted a audio to Facebook allegedly captured in the room at Cross Lanes and Child Care Learning Center.

Detective J.R. Coleman said he has talked to a former worker who says that she witnessed similar conduct between April and September of this year.

The investigation is ongoing. And these initial findings are a part of that investigation.

Seiler is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond in addition to two bonds of $1,500 cash or surety for the misdemeanors. If she were to post bond, she would have to be on home confinement and have no contact with minors.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 6 at 1 p.m.