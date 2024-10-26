CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Putnam County woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with alleged behavior at Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center.

Amber Seiler, 29, of Poca, was arrested Friday evening after an audio recording had surfaced on social media from inside Seiler’s classroom that allegedly indicated abuse of children.

Seiler is charged with one count of felony assault and battery of a disabled child and two counts of battery.

The state Department of Human Services announced a couple of hours before Seiler’s Friday evening arrest that it had launched an investigation.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of children in West Virginia’s care facilities. We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to acting swiftly and severely, based on the findings,” Cabin Secretary Cynthia Persily said. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that all care facilities meet the highest standards of safety and conduct.”

A criminal complaint said a former co-worker saw Seiler hit a special needs child with her hand on several occasions. It’s also alleged she spit on another young child.

Seiler is free on $50,000 bond.

Photo courtesy WCHS-TV