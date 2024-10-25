CHARLESTON W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has announced the allocation of $8 million toward West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s soon-to-be extensive terminal building renovation project.

Capito announced the funding was made possible through provisions included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and its Airport Terminal Program grant, along with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The IIJA grant will help with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of CRW’s terminal, including the construction of a new concourse, TSA security check improvements, upgraded apron pavement, expanded passenger amenities and more.

“As I was helping negotiate the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I made certain to highlight and support the needs of smaller and rural airports in West Virginia and across the country,” Senator Capito said in a statement. “We are now seeing the results with funding like this headed to West Virginia to support significant passenger growth at Yeager Airport. West Virginia continues to see the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and this grant announcement is yet another example.”

Yeager Airport Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri stated that because of this significant investment, they are on a path to fully transforming the passenger experience at CRW.

“This project will not only upgrade our facilities to meet modern standards, but also ensures CRW remains a key, competitive asset for the region,” Ranieri stated. “We are immensely grateful for Senator Capito’s ongoing support in securing the funding needed to position the Airport for future growth.”

The Terminal Modernization and Renovation project at the airport has been deemed “CRW Next”. This marks the first round of funding announced by the Federal Aviation Administration to come to Yeager Airport for the project.

CRW Chief Marketing Officer Paige Withrow was expressing her gratitude Friday afternoon as well.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Senator Capito for her continued support in securing this crucial funding needed to kick off our terminal development project,” Withrow said.

FAA and airport officials estimate the entire project to cost between $60 million to over $70 million.

It will eventually consist of five mainline gates able to sustain all of the aircraft they currently accommodate when complete.

Withrow said this initial funding is a crucial first step.

“Announced yesterday by the FAA, this funding is key to enhancing the passenger experience and preparing our airport for future growth,” she said.

The project will help better comply with FAA standards for modern airports, accommodate bigger aircrafts Yeager Airport is already currently seeing, as well as meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Having a terminal that’s currently over 70 years old, Withrow said this project is long overdue.

“As Senator Capito mentioned in her press release, our terminal was built in the 1940s and it’s long overdue for an upgrade, so the project will help us modernize our facility,” Withrow said.