CHARLESTON, W.Va.—- Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center is facing an immediate investigation following the circulation of a video on social media.

The West Virginia Department of Human Services said the investigation is in response to allegations of misconduct at the center. Details of the allegations were not disclosed in the release.

The department has deployed the Bureau for Social Services Institutional Investigative Unit and the Bureau for Family Assistance’s Child Care Licensing Unit to address the concerns at the facility.

Following IIU’s investigation the DoHS will determine any necessary action, which could involve further involvement from law enforcement of closing down the facility.

Secretary of the WV Department of Human Services said in a news release “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of children in West Virginia’s care facilities. We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to acting swiftly and severely, based on the findings. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that all care facilities meet the highest standards of safety and conduct.”

In light of the investigation the department is urging individuals to report any instances of child abuse directly to Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect, by calling 1-800-352-6513, and not post on social media.