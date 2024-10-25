ELEANOR, W.Va. — There are good jobs at home.

Several dozen job seekers turned out Thursday night a the Putnam County Career and Technical Center in Eleanor for the Hometown Advantage Job Fair.

The Hometown Advantage campaign is a collaborative effort between the Putnam County Development Authority and the technical center.

More than 50 companies were on hand to talk with residents about jobs that are available locally. Those in attendance included Nucor, GreenPower, TC Energy, the state DOH, WVU Medicine, CAMC and others.

“Our goal is to show folks they can thrive locally here in the Mountain State, they don’t have to leave,” Putnam County Development Authority spokesperson Morgan Tenney said.

Tenney said a lot of companies that are hiring requiring skills that can be obtained at the career and technical center.

“These are high-paying jobs and there’s not a lot of people that have gone into them in the last few decades. We want to show people that you can stay here,” Tenney said.

Thursday’s job fair is just one part of the campaign.

“We’re going to start highlighting a career once a month on all of our social media pages and through Putnam County Schools and we’re going to showcase these jobs that are available and high-paying right here in Putnam County,” Tenney said.