CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Volunteer and staff of AARP West Virgina got out and encouraged people to vote with their “Honk and Wave” event Wednesday evening at the South Side Bridge in downtown Charleston.

AARP has strived for voter engagement for years and to AARP West Virginia Volunteer president Jane Marks, this is one way they do that.

“Well, first of all today is the first day of early voting here in Kanawha County, so we wanted to remind people of that, if they’re going to be busy on election day that’s okay because they have plenty of time to vote,” Marks said.

The members were wearing red shirts and holding signs letting people know that voting makes a difference.

“And as our sign says, 50 plus voters make all the difference in an election,” Marks said. “So certainly, those of us of a certain age can make a difference, and we urge everybody to get out and vote.”

She also said that it’s important to get out and vote if you want to see change or if you want something to stay the same.

Marks also said that this is something they have done before.

“We’ve done it in years past and we also did during the primary election. Although during the primary election we did early in the morning for people on their way to work, we decided this time to try and catch the ones on their way home,” Marks said.

For information on how, when, and where to vote, voters can visit AARP West Virginia’s Online Election Guide here.