INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has given approval to President Ericke Cage to negotiate a deal for a possible naming opportunity.

WVSU’s Capital Campaign will begin soon and there’s apparently some interest from someone in having the naming rights.

The WVSU BOG met in special session Monday to give Cage the authority to negotiate.

BOG Chairman Mark Kelley said if there is an agreement it would be announced in November.