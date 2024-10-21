CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Three men pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Kanawha County Circuit Court Monday in connection to a shooting near Shawnee Sports Complex.

Kaden Bowman, Zion Clark both 24 and Antonio Jacobs,19, were charged with wanton endangerment following the May shooting incident at a Smoot Avenue apartment.

Investigators said the shots were fired toward the fields that were holding several youth sporting events, but no one was injured.

Clark’s trail is scheduled for December 2 and court proceedings for Bowman and Jacobs will begin January 27.