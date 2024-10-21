CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are making progress on a shots-fired investigation in Charleston.

More than two dozen shots were fired in an exchange on 7th Avenue in North Charleston Sunday evening.

Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said the shots were coming from those inside a silver car and a Penske rental truck.

Hazelett said there may be a connection between Sunday night’s shooting, which occurred at about 7:50 p.m., and a drive-by shooting last week.

“Right now, it’s unknown, but we’re trying to see if there’s any connection with the shots fired that occurred las week on Dayton Drive,” Hazellet said. “It just so happens it was a silver autmobile involved in that one also.”

Police located the Penske truck later Sunday night. Detectives are working with the rental company to chase down some leads.

“We were able to ascertain the renter and we’ll also going to businesses along (7th Avenue) to pull video,” Hazelett said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police said the Tobacco & Pipe Shop had its front window shattered from a stray bullet.