CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Investigators are working on the sequence of events in connection with an attack and stabbing death on Charleston’s East End Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a burglary call at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Virginia Street East Saturday where, upon arrival, the victims told them the suspect, identifed as Mark Dylan Kreaps, 33, of Charleston, forced open the door brandishing a knife after they told him to come back later.

According to a criminal complaint, the victims were an acquaintance of Kreaps.

CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Hazelett said a resident in the building asked police to check an abandoned apartment for possible squatters after they had worked the assault scene and that’s when they fond the murder victim, Les Paul Bumgarner, 43, of Chelyan.

“When they got to the apartment they noticed the door was cracked opoen and as soon as they made entry they found Bumgarner,” Hazelett said. “He was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds.”

Hazelett said it’s possible the murder occurred before the apartment assault.

“Right now we’re uncertain if Bumgarner and Kreaps knew each other but we’re looking into the possibility that the murder happened and then he tried to gain access into the apartment and they wouldn’t let him in.”

That’s when the assault took place.

A short time later, officers were called to the 1500 block of Lee Street East due to a man on the front porch of the caller’s residence. The caller informed them that the man was asking for help and was wearing gloves.

After a short investigation, officers determined the suspect of that incident was Kreaps as well. They then took him into custody.

“He was acting erratically,” Hazelett said.

Kreaps was taken to a local hospital for lacerations to his hand.

The victim in the Virginia Street East residence is hospitalized in stable condition.

Kreaps is charged with first degree murder, malicious wounding and burglary. He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.

Hazelett said there’s significant physical evidence in the case.

“We have a lot of evidence that links him to the crime and it’s being processed now,” he said.