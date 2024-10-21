SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Union Carbide Workers in South Charleston went on strike Monday to demand for higher wages after their previous contract ended Sunday, October 20.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 54 President and Directing Business Representee T. Dean Wright Jr. released a statement regarding IAM Local 598 members on strike at Dow Chemical in South Charleston

“Approximately 77 IAM Local 598 members who work at Dow Chemical in South Charleston have taken the difficult step of voting to go on strike to secure fair wages and protect their right to holidays and vacations as part of their benefits package. The members went on strike on Monday, Oct. 21 after their previous contract expired on Oct. 20. Our members working at Dow Chemical perform dangerous jobs that demand appropriate compensation and respect for their labor. They are simply asking for what is fair recognition of the value they bring to the company,”

He went on to say that they stand with their workers as they fight for fair wages that reflect the jobs that they do.

The Union Carbide Corporation also released a statement “The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), Local 598, District Lodge 54, elected to strike as of October 21, 2024, at midnight after rejecting a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. In response, Union Carbide Corporation is implementing a Safe & Sustainable Operations Plan (SSOP) to ensure that we maintain safe operations and protect our license to operate during and after the work stoppage. We are confident in our ability to safely continue operating the site during the work stoppage, and personal and process safety remain our top priorities”