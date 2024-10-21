CHARLESTON, W.Va.-— A St. Albans father pleaded not guilty to a child neglect charge at his arraignment in Kanawha County Circuit Court Monday.

According to court records, David Mallo was criminally charged after a 5-month- old baby was found unresponsive and had methamphetamine in its system.

In June, the baby was taken to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, and medical professionals called the police because the baby had a 105-degree fever and tested positive for meth.

Mallo’s trial is scheduled for January 21.