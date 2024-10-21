CHARLESTON, W.Va.— A man was sentenced Monday on a violent crime, in Kanawha County Circuit Court after a virtue of a guilty plea.

Joey Randall Butler, II, 41, of Charleston was sentenced to the statutory maximum of one to five years confined in a state correctional facility. He was previously convicted of unlawful wounding on September 9.

According to court documents, on June 15, Butler struck victim Robert Wright in the back of the head with an axe handle causing a laceration to the rear of the Wright’s head. When Wright was struck, he fell into a door frame dislocating his shoulder and breaking his finger.