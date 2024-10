CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — Flames have damaged a Dollar General Store in eastern Kanawha County.

The blaze was reported to Kanawha County Metro 911 to the Dollar General on Campbells Creek Drive at just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters with the Malden VFD were first on the scene. The blaze was brought under control by 3 a.m.

It appears the fire began in the rear of the building. There were no injuries reported.

Fire crews from Belle and Rand assisted Malden at the scene.