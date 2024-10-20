ST. ALBANS W.Va. — A ticket booth at Crawford Field in St. Albans caught on fire late Friday night.

Crews say the blaze broke out after the St. Albans High School Football team played against Lincoln County. They now describe the ticket booth as a total loss.

Fire Marshal Chris Collins said quote, the “fire was consistent with improper disposal of discharged consumer fireworks, which ignited and produced enough heat to ignite surrounding combustibles, including the roof structure.”

Collins said the fire started about 30 to 45 minutes after the game when most people had already left. No injuries were reported.