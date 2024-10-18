CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Readers of all ages will get the chance to explore an abundant collection of books and literary programs in the Capital City this weekend.

The annual West Virginia Book Festival will get underway this Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The event brings in best-selling authors, a series of programs and workshops, a used book sale and an author’s marketplace.

WV Book Festival Co-Chair Brittany Addis said the event line-up should appeal to every kind of reader.

“We specifically tried to target authors that were going to appeal to a wide demographic of readers, ages, all of that,” Addis said.

The author line-up of those who will be speaking this year include Greg Hurwitz, Sadeqa Johnson, Gene Luen Yang, Joy Callaway and Mia Manansala.

There will also be two writing workshops, three additional other author presentations, and two children’s programs in the ‘Word Play’ area happening throughout the day as well.

Addis said the bestselling author presentations are always a highlight of the event.

“It’s fantastic that we are able to bring internationally-recognized authors, bestselling authors, bring them here, and give people the opportunity to interact with these authors they may have never had a chance to interact with otherwise,” she said.

The following schedule is when the authors are set to speak and what their books are they will be talking about:

.10 a.m. : Gregg Hurwitz is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 critically acclaimed

thrillers, including his popular Orphan X series.

. 11:30 a.m. : Joy Callaway is the author of What the Mountains Remember and The Grand

Design. The Grand Design is set at The Greenbrier in 1908 and 1946.

. 1 p.m. : Graphic novelist Gene Luen Yang is the author of American Born Chinese, a

National Book Award finalist and Printz Award winner. It has been adapted into an original

series on Disney+.

. 2:30 p.m. : Mia P. Manansala is a writer and book coach from Chicago. She is the winner

of the 2022 Anthony Award for Best First Novel, 2022 Macavity Award for Best First Novel,

2021 Agatha Award for Best First Novel, and the 2018 Hugh Holton Award.

. 4 p.m. : Novelist Sadeqa Johnson is a New York Times bestselling author of five books.

Her most recent novel, The House of Eve, was an instant New York Times Best Seller and

nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

In addition, Author Phil Oakley will hold a workshop for aspiring writers at 9 a.m. as soon as the event starts up for the day.

Poet Clint Bowman will offer a poetry reading and the program, “The Importance of Poetry Communities” at 9 a.m. as well.

Children’s book author Victoria Crall will present a story time of her children’s book, Jumpy Chunky Monkey and Your Very Best Day at 10 a.m.

The Festival Marketplace will feature authors, publishers and literary-related vendors throughout the day until 5 p.m. The Used Book Sale will be held until 5 p.m. as well.

Addis said the book festival is an important event for West Virginia because there is a certain stigma around the question of literacy in the state, and this event shows that West Virginia actually harbors a wide network of avid readers.

“I think this event is important to show that we love reading, we love literature here, that literature and readership is alive and well in the state,” Addis said.

The Festival Marketplace, the Used Book Sale and The Children’s Word Play area will all be located in the Convention Center’s Grand Hall.