CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman is in custody after a Friday morning stabbing in Charleston.

Police said the altercation occurred at a residence in the 1200 block of Griffin Drive at around 4:30 a.m.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to the leg. Police described the victim as uncooperative.

The alleged stabber was charged with malicious wounding.

An investigation is continuing.