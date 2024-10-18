MADISON, W.Va. — The mother and grandparents of a Boone County teenager found dead in her home earlier this year are scheduled to go on trial in December.

Arraignments were held Friday afternoon in Boone County Circuit Court for Julie Miller and Jerry and Donna Stone, the mother and grandparents of Kyneddi Miller.

Miller, 14, was found dead in her Morrisvale home back in April. Authorities said she was emaciated and in a skeletal state.

Julie Miller and her parents were indicted on charges of murder by a parent, guardian or custodian by failure or refusal to provide necessities and child neglect resulting in death. They each pleaded not guilty during Friday’s hearing. The judge set their trial for Dec. 10.

Miller’s attorney has filed a motion for a change of venue claiming extensive pretrial publicity in the case has caused the public to prejudge his client. Defense attorney Ron Walters, Jr. asked the court to allow the defense to canvas the potential jury pool if the the request for change of venue is considered premature.

Kyneddi Miller’s death sparked investigation into the state’s practices in Child Protective Services and homeschooling measures, as Miller began to be homeschooled in 2021. Mother Julie Miller cited concerns over COVID-19, and proper homeschooling assessments were not turned in at the conclusion of Kyneddi’s eighth grade year.

Miller had not attended in-person school since late 2019 or 2020, according to investigators. In addition, Miller had only been outside a couple times in the last four years.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Holstein said during an August hearing that Kyneddi Miller had been on the floor of the room where she had died for four or five days. He said the description of her body as being emaciated was not an exaggeration.

Julie Miller remains in the South Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bail. The Stones are free on bond.

A pretrial hearing in the case has been scheduled for Nov. 22.

Photo courtesy WCHS-TV