KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been apprehended by the US Marshal Fugitive Taskforce for his potential involvement in multiple crimes.

Leo Antonio Smith, 21, was apprehended and taken into custody last Friday, October 11, following a warrant being issued by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge.

According to a statement from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, detectives have reason to believe Smith was involved in crimes where victims or witnesses have been reluctant to come forward with information.

Smith is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bail.

Those with information on any criminal-related activities are encouraged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section at 304-357-0556.