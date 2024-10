SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — An early morning blaze has caused damage to an empty home in Kanawha County this morning.

The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m. Thursday on Vinewood Road near Kanawha Two Mile Road.

Firefighters from Sissonville and Malden Volunteer Fire Departments along with the Charleston Fire Department all responded to the scene.

It’s believed the home was abandoned. A cause for the fire is under investigation.

(Photo courtesy WCHS-TV)