PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va.— Putnam County’s Circuit Court has a new judge, after Governor Jim Justice appointed Mark Sorsaia Secretary of Homeland Security Wednesday, to fill the vacancy that was left after Judge Joeseph K. Reeder resigned.

Justice said working with Sorsaia has been incredible.

“It’s been a great big honor to work with you. You’ve done great work and everything. And now go on and just make us even more proud as one of our judges,” Justice said. “I don’t think anybody can dispute the credentials that you have to take this position.”

Sorsaia worked as assistant prosecutor and then moved into his role as Putnam County’s Prosecutor where he stayed for 30 years before he took on the role as secretary for the Department of Homeland Security in 2023. He also held leadership roles in several state and national legal organizations, including the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute and the National District Attorneys Association. And Justice believes that his experience and background will help him do good in his new role.

“Again, you’ve been a superstar working with us and everything, you’ll be an incredible judge,” Justice said.

Justice congratulated Sorsaia and announced that Robert Cunningham, who currently serves as the Deputy Secretary for the department, will fill in as interim secretary for the time being. Cunningham retired from federal law enforcement after 30 years and has served as the deputy secretary since 2021.