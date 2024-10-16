DUNBAR, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to multiple charges for violent crimes.

Juriah Jordan Roncal, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months in jail on a Battery charge consecutive to an indeterminate sentence of one to five years for Unlawful Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Members of the Dunbar Police Department were dispatched to Dunbar Avenue regarding a Battery on February 22, 2023. Roncal matched the description given for the Battery and then patrolmen spoke with Roncal and told him he was being detained.

Roncal became violent once he was informed he was being detained. Roncal started by leading officers on a foot chase, and then striking one in the head several times, which caused injury.

Roncal is currently at the South Central Regional Jail.