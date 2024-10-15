CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash last Friday just outside of Charleston.

Deputies said motorcyclist Carl Simpkins II, 37 of Raleigh, NC, died after being struck by a vehicle that was crossing into his path as Simpkins was exiting I-77 at the Kanawha Boulevard exit at just before noon.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old driver that struck Simpkins’ motorcycle stopped and cooperated at the scene. He was not under the influence.

The sheriff’s department accident reconstruction team is continuing its investigation.

The information will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office once its finished. No charges have been filed.