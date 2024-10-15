CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians will soon get to enjoy direct flights from Charleston to the New York City area after nearly a decade.

Breeze Airways announced in August they would be offering flights to NYC out of West Virginia International Yeager Airport starting Thursday, November 14.

“Right before the holidays, which is very exciting, so you can get to NYC just in time to see all of the beautiful holiday decorations in NYC,” CRW Chief Marketing Officer Paige Withrow said.

Flights to New York City will operate twice-weekly on Sundays and Thursdays. They will go directly to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Withrow said this is a good, convenient spot to land to experience the NYC area.

“There’s tons of options right when you fly into Newark to get to NYC, tons of public transportation options for you,” she said.

A Breeze Airways Communications Specialist Ryne Williams told MetroNews that they research markets that are highly in-demand for the airports they serve, and this NYC destination was really wanted at the Charleston, West Virginia market.

Williams urges passengers to check out the different offerings they have for this flight in advance, such as first-class offerings, bundles, and more so they get the best experience.

“I think that we have a really elevated product that guests at CRW are really going to enjoy, especially when you’re going to a place like the Big Apple, whether it be for work, business or leisure, we’re really going to fit the needs of the community,” Williams said.

This marks Breeze Airways’ fourth route to fly out of CRW after Myrtle Beach, Orlando, and Tampa. Along with the Orlando flights, NYC will be a year-round option at CRW as well.

Breeze began its partnership with CRW in March of last year following Spirit Airlines’ discontinuation, leaving a gap in affordable air travel at the airport.

Williams said their whole business model is about finding underserved markets and adding service between currently underserved routes. He said Yeager Airport definitely fit the bill.

“You know, an underserved market that’s in need of service, that’s something we bring to the table with added convenience, you’re flying right out of your backyard, you don’t have to drive somewhere, park and do all that, and shorter TSA lines, you’re out your door and to the gate faster than you might have been elsewhere,” said Williams.

It has been 11 years since Yeager Airport has offered a direct flight to NYC.

Withrow said this flight should be very beneficial for those looking for more travel options.

“I think it really enhances access and flexibility for visitors to go right into the New York City area, but it also expands those travel options if you want to connect to other destinations, so if you want to look at international destinations, New York is a great place to do that,” said Withrow.

Fares for the NYC flight through Breeze are projected to start at $49. Withrow said, however, like with any airline, it depends on the time of year you want to travel. She suggests checking out Breeze on their website as well as sign up for their mailing list because they offer promotional deals all of the time.