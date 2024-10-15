NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to sell the Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility center to West Virginia American Water

The wastewater facility has been under the City of Nitro’s control for decades, but Mayor Dave Casebolt says its age demands lots of repairs.

“We’re just dealing with a utility that’s 100 years old,” Casebolt said Tuesday. “A lot of our sewer system was the same sewer system when the city was built in 1918, so we’re just dealing with an old, antiquated system.”

The system is need of repairs that would cost tens of millions of dollars, and Casebolt has said in previous weeks that rates would go up astronomically if a sale was not made. West Virginia made a commitment to invest nearly $40 million in the system across the first five years.

Nitro City Recorder Rich Hively says this was the right choice because West Virginia American Water can get the job done in a better manner.

“It was the best decision for us to sell so that the job can get done quicker,” Hively said. “If we keep it, we can do the job, but we’re going to have to have increases really quick, rates are going to almost double immediately and with West Virginia (American) Water, they can spread that out over several years where we can’t.

Nitro residents are already accustomed to West Virginia American Water, as the company provides drinking water for the city. This vote will only relinquish control of the wastewater utility center.

While most in the Nitro City Council chambers were in favor of the sale, resident Teri Powers was not. Powers says essential services like the wastewater utility center should not be in a company’s control.

“I am one person who believes that essential services should never be in the hands of a for-profit entity,” Powers said. “I don’t think that’s good for the people.”

Powers also says she believes other customers in Nitro would agree with her stance.\

“I feel like if it came to a vote, that the majority of the rate payers in Nitro would rather see the city hold on to it,” Powers said. “We’re not big fans of West Virginia American Water, they already have our water supply. We already know who we’re dealing with.”

Casebolt says he’s aware that some citizens are apprehensive about giving the system up to West Virginia American Water, but they will have a measure in place to help the transition.

“They don’t like selling it to West Virginia American Water. They don’t like that,” Casebolt said. “They don’t feel the service is good, but we will have a board that will be making recommendations to West Virginia American Water.

Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility center sits on 20th Street in Nitro.

MetroNews reporter Morgan Pemberton contributed to this story.