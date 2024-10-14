BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Three homes were affected and two were destroyed in Barboursville after a fire.

The blaze was reported along Huddleston Avenue around 11:30 Monday morning.

Fire crews say two of the homes were destroyed due to the flames and a third sustained exterior damage from the heat.

There were two adults and two children in one of the destroyed homes that made it out safely, and two people in the second destroyed home who also made it to safety.

Two cats and a dog were killed between the two destroyed homes.