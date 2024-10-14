The City of Nitro will vote Tuesday on whether or not they will sell off their wastewater treatment facility to West Virginia American Water Company.

Members of the public will have a chance to speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding the decision during the public hearing portion of the evening. Nitro City Council will vote at 7 p.m.

The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility center, which sits on 20th Street, has an original part to it that dates back to the beginning of the town in 1918 and is in need of major repairs.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt has said that over $100 million worth of investment is needed, and if a sale wasn’t made, rates would go up sizably for customers. West Virginia America Water has made a commitment to invest $39.7 million to the facility within the first five years.

Nitro City Council members voted in September for the approval of the first reading of the sale. Three public forums were held within the last month where Nitro residents were provided with an opportunity to come and talk with council members, Mayor Casebolt, representatives of the Nitro Wastewater Utility and representatives from West Virginia American Water Company.