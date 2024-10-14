ETHEL, W.Va. — An Ohio man is in custody after being charged with shooting and killing a Logan County man.

State police have charged Darius Stanton, 23, of Columbus, Ohio with first degree murder.

Troopers allege Stanton shot Walter Elmore, 42, of Logan, in the stomach at a residence in the Ethel area of Logan County early Sunday morning.

First responders discovered Elmore had been shot when they arrived on scene of a car crash on state Route 17 at Ethel at shortly after 3 a.m. Elmore was driving.

Troopers later arrested Stanton at a traffic stop on Pond Fork Road in Boone County.

Elmore died at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Stanton is being held without bail in the Southwestern Regional Jail.