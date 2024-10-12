Photo courtesy WCHS-TV

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a single-engine plane went off the runway at Mallory Airport Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the pilot was practicing take-offs and landings at the small airport near South Charleston when a wind gust pushed the plane off the runway at just before 3:30 p.m.

There were two passengers in the plane. They were not seriously injured.

Several Kanawha County police and ambulance crews responded.

An investigation into the incident is underway.