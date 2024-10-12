CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man faces arraignment in circuit court after being indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on a murder charge.

William Selbe, 25, was indicted this week after the June stabbing of Nicholas Hodge, 35, of Charleston.

Selbe was arrested following the incident in June. The stabbing occurred near GoMart in the eastern end of Kanawha City.

The grand jury also indicted three men in connection with a May shots fired incident that created some concern at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

All of those indicted will be arraigned and trial dates scheduled.