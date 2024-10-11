CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman was sentenced Friday after an earlier guilty plea to child neglect charges.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Dave Hardy sentenced Capree Moss, 22, of Charleston, to 18 months to followed by 3.5 years of probation.

Moss pleaded guilty in August to one count of Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Bodily Injury. She was arrested last November following a wellness check at her home by Charleston police.

Investigators said Moss’ two children had external injuries to their facial and neck areas, as well as internal head injuries.