HUNTINGTON, W.Va.– Marshall University’s Board of Governor’s approved a resolution that expands the metro tuition rates during their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

This expansion will grow from 100 miles to 150 miles and will now include cities of Lexington, Kentucky and Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

This would be Marshall Universities second time extending its metro tuition boundaries in two years, with the first one being in 2022, when President Brad D. Smith took office.

Smith said that the metro tuition rates have helped the university.

“These reduced metro rates have been a big win for the university,” Smith said. “With year over year metro enrollment up 12.5% this fall and a two-year growth of metro enrollment of 36%.”

He also stated that in order to break even financially, the university would only need a small number of students enrolled.

“We’ll need just a modest number of additional students to break even on this decision as we expand another 50 miles and we feel confident that this goal is achievable,” Smith said.

The extension has helped and will continue to help the growth of enrollment rates that the university has been seeing.

“Total student enrollment grew 5.2% year over year and is up 12% in the past two year,” Smith said.

Another factor in the growth of enrollment is that full-time, first-time freshman has gone up 6% year over year and in the past two years has grown 21%.

The new rates will apply to students who are entering Marshall in the Fall of 2025. A full list of metro counties can be found at www.marshall.edu/metro/