CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Members of the 130th Airlift Wing’s Fatality Search and Rescue Team received parting words from West Virginia National Guard Leadership early Wednesday morning as they prepared to deploy to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

FSRT will depart for Georgia first and then to Florida where they will spend 10 days to help execute the logistics, community support and assistance ahead of Hurricane Milton, and in response to Hurricane Helene.

The members of the FSRT team specialize in helping families find closure by reuniting them with their loved ones’ remains, which requires execution with the utmost care and precision.

Technical Sgt. Tyler Mullins, a member FSRT team, said “The team is going down to support the efforts and assist with Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton with the damage and devastation that will occur and has occurred, already.”

Guard members will respond to requests for assistance, distribution of aid, and recovery operations for those affected by the storms, and they will be under state and local emergency managers.

The team had approximately 24-72 hours to respond to the disasters, and Sergeant Mullins said, “This team, within a moment’s notice in the group chat, was like ‘Yes. Send me, send me, send me,’ and I was no different.”

This operation is similar to the one that nearly 5,000 Army and Air National Guard Members from 19 states are doing in North Carolina during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.