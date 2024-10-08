CHARLESTON, W.Va.– 40 members of the West Virginia National Guard was activated Tuesday by Governor Jim Justice to go to the State of Florida and help with Hurricane Milton.

There will be approximately 10-12 airman from the 130th Airlift Wing that is located in Charleston, WV and approximately 30 engineers from the 81st Engineer Construction Company in Summersville, WV. They will also bring equipment from the 601st Engineer Support Company in Buckhannon.

Edwin Wriston, Public Affairs Officer for the WV National Guard said that once the guard is in Florida, they will go to whatever area needs them.

“They will be dispatched by the Florida National Guard, local and state level officials there, once they get on the ground, to assist with any cleanup operations or response for Hurricane Milton as it impacts Florida,” Wriston said.

The individuals that they are sending to Florida have specific things they are going to be helping out with.

“Our airman from the 130th Airlift wing is a part of a Fatality Search and Recovery Team, which they do what exactly it sounds like,” Wriston said. “They’re helping local officials with any instances of mass casualty, going in and searching through debris and things of that nature to recover lost souls.”

And the engineers will be able to help with the removal of debris with the equipment, including skid steer and front loaders, to help aid in the rescue of individuals.

This gives the WV National Guard, the opportunity to help people, which is in their mission statement.

“We have the opportunity to go help our brothers and sisters in Florida, and to help save lives and to help them stabilize their community after this tragic storm,” Wriston said.

He also said that this activation shows that they are flexible when it comes to helping those in need.

“That shows a little bit of the flexibility and capabilities of guard capabilities throughout the United States, that were able to flex and move wherever we are needed,” Wriston said.

The guards will officially take off Wednesday October 9th and will initially be staged in northern Florida. The guard will spend approximately 12 days on the ground in a State Active-Duty status.