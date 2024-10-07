CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Summersville man was arrested for breaking into Charleston City Hall Sunday night.

Jay Michael Norton, 65, was arrested charged with trespassing and destruction of property.

Norton was seen on camera banging on the police station’s enterance before he walked away and then returned to the door. Police say Norton broke the frame of the glass door and entered the building.

Norton then used an elevator to take him to the third floor where he then locked himself in a restroom.

Patrol units forced entry and took Norton into custody.