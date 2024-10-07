HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –A Huntington man has been sentenced for killing a woman and hiding her body.

Brock Meade, 25, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and one to five years in prison for concealment of a body in relation to the 2021 murder of Chrystina Judd. Meade’s sentences will run consecutively.

Meade was charged in May 2023 after mushroom hunters found Judd’s skeletal remains in a wooded area close to the AA Highway in Carter County, Kentucky.

Meade allegedly shot and killed Judd back in September 2021 in Huntington.

Investigators identified Judd by dental records.