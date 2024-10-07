HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –A Huntington man has been sentenced for killing a woman and hiding her body.

Brock Meade (Photo from WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation).

Brock Meade, 25, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and one to five years in prison for concealment of a body in relation to the 2021 murder of Chrystina Judd. Meade’s sentences will run consecutively.

Meade was charged in May 2023 after mushroom hunters found Judd’s skeletal remains in a wooded area close to the AA Highway in Carter County, Kentucky.

Meade allegedly shot and killed Judd back in September 2021 in Huntington.

Investigators identified Judd by dental records.

