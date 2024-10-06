CHARLESTON, W.Va.-– The Kanawha County Commission has put out the job description for the County Manager position as they start the search for a candidate.

Jennifer Herrald, the current County Manger, is leaving the position next month after 28 years, where she got her start as an intern.

And Commission President Lance Wheeler says that finding someone to take over Herrald’s position is going to be difficult.

“And so, we’re going to be looking at filling that position. We’ll be taking applicants, and we’ve already posted the job description on our social media. These are going to be big shoes to fill, she’s been very vital and important to all of the decisions the Kanawha County Commission has made,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler emphasized that the new county manager is going to need to have an understanding in all thing’s government.

“And so, we need to find somebody with that experience, someone who knows how local government works, state government works, and even federal government works,” Wheeler said.

He also wants to find someone who has good communication skills.

“One thing we like to do is make sure we have somebody who has a good relationship with all the commissioners, you know that’s very important,” Wheeler said. “We’re always making sure that were working together because that’s how good government works and so having somebody communicate how the other commissioners are feeling and or what things they would be interested doing, making sure there able to have that communication with the other commissioners is important.”

He also states that the Commission is going to take their time and find someone capable of filling the position.

“I’m in no rush to try to fill this position because I know we need to do our due diligence and find that right person that’s going to be able to be the next county manager,” Wheeler said.

The job description can be found at the Commissions website www.kanawha.us.

And anyone interested in applying needs to send their resumes and cover letters to Kim Fleck, Deputy Manager/Finance Director at [email protected]