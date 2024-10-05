CHARLESTON W.Va.– The Public Service Commission of West Virginia released a 72- page document on Thursday that highlighted their proposed fire hydrant regulatory standard rules.

They released the document for the public and other interested parties, so they can leave comments for the PSC to consider.

The rules were launched by the PSC back in June 2023 due to an investigation that the Commission started, to keep an inventory of the state’s 50,000 fire hydrants, because they want to make sure that they are functioning properly.

The Commission took the results from the investigation to the Legislature, and that enacted a law that went into effect this year putting all of the fire hydrants under the direction of the Commission. This prompted the Commission to issue rules and regulations to conform state regulation of hydrants with national standards.

The Commission put together a task force that included multiple parties interested in the maintenance of fire hydrants. The task force were the ones that put together the document and is out for the public to review.

The Commission is giving the public until November 6 at 4 p.m. to make their initial comments and reply comments can be filed up to December 6 at 4 p.m.

They can either send their comments to the Executive Secertary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323 and make sure to reference General Order No. 188.52 or they can go to the Commissions website www.psc.state.wv.us where they click on submit a comment, then on Formal Comment and follow the prompts.

The document can be found at the Commissions website.