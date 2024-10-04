ST. ALBANS, W.Va.– There will soon be a new transitional home for men recovering from substance abuse in St. Albans.

Hezekiah House, named after Eugene Hezekiah Washington, who donated the house to St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church, will have an open house Saturday October 5th, to show the individuals who donated money towards the house what it looks like.

The house will be used to help men who have graduated from a drug treatment program. The house will help them search for a place to live, search for employment and help them stay clean.

As of right now the house is set up for seven men to live there and receive the help they need. The residents will be able to live there for up to three years and while the men are staying at the house, they will have a curfew and will be drug tested.

Jack Rodgers, who attends First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans and was on the board of people who helped in the process said, that it’s been a long time coming.

“Yeah, I’m on the board of the group who initially put this together. It’s been about five years now since we’ve been working on this house, you know collecting donations from different churches and people that were interested in what we were doing,” Rodgers said.

Along with the help from the churches, Rodgers said that Thomas Memorial Hospital was an intricate part in planning for the future of the house.

And while Rodgers was a part of the board that helped really start the process for this house, the idea all started because of one person.

“The whole thing got started with Reverend Pastor Michael Poke. He was really instrumental on activating everybody and getting them involved,” Rodgers said.

Michael Poke is the pastor of St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Albans.

And while tomorrow’s open house isn’t a grand opening Rodgers thinks there close to that goal.

“We’re still trying to collect funds to open it, but we think that were close,” Rodgers said.

He thinks that next month is when the house will be ready to open officially.