ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is jail after allegedly shooting a man early Friday morning.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies have charged Joe Meadows, 63, of Elkview, with malicious assault and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Meadows was allegedly fighting with a man on Little Sandy Road at around 1:30 a.m. when he pulled out a pistol and shot the victim. Deputies said Meadows was inside his vehicle and the victim was outside.

Meadows and a witness were located by deputies about 45 minutes after the shooting.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is said to be in serious condition but has non-life-threatening injuries.

Meadows is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 cash only bail.