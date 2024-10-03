Percy Woody, 38, of Charleston, was found unresponsive in his South Central Regional Jail cell Wednesday evening. According to a statement from the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff members attempted life-saving assistance on Woody upon finding him unresponsive.

Woody was held at South Central Regional Jail awaiting trial after being arrested last December. He allegedly cut two employees and a customer inside a Charleston McDonald’s where he had worked. Woody allegedly fled and cut a fourth person, a woman, on nearby Roosevelt Street.

Woody was arrested near the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue moments after the incidents. Woody stabbed himself before he was arrested. All four victims survived. He was charged with four counts of malicious wounding and one count of obstruction.

Woody had a previous record of attacking people before his December arrest, as he was accused of stabbing a man in 2018 and charged with cutting a man with a box cutter in 2019.

An investigation into Woody’s death is ongoing. The investigation is being conducted by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.