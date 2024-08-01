CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge had ordered a second 14-year-old Charleston boy to be tried as an adult in connection with a January murder and robbery at a Charleston tobacco shop.

Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers has signed the order in the case of Barack Howard Williams.

Williams is charged with being the look-out on Jan. 30 when fellow teenager Bre’juan Williams-Hampton, also 14, allegedly shot and killed clerk Caden Martin, 19, during a robbery at the Tobacco & Pipe shop on Seventh Avenue.

Akers’ order said there’s probable cause to believe Williams was standing outside the shop with a hoodie pulled down over his face while Williams-Hampton was inside. Video also showed Williams reaching into the store during the robbery and stealing a few items. A backpack believed used in the robbery and a ice cream wrapper were found in a detached garage where Williams lives.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Debra Rusnak said her office evaluates every case and there was no doubt this case should be adult status.

“This is one of those that is screaming that this needs to be handled under the criminal jurisdiction of the court,” Rusnak told MetroNews.

Williams-Hampton is charged with shooting and killing Martin as he was exiting the store.

Akers transferred Williams-Hampton to adult status in April. He was scheduled to enter a plea deal with prosecutors in June but it fell through. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Both Williams-Hampton and Williams remain in juvenile custody.

Rusnak said there is no explanation for happened on Jan. 30.

“I can’t speak to why evil makes the decisions that evil makes—and frankly, I think this is what we are dealing with here, pure evil,” Rusnak said.

Juveniles who are convicted of first-degree murder as adults must become eligible for parole after 15 years, according to state law.