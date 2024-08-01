CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Nitro woman will be sentenced later this month after admitting to biting and abusing her children in Oct. 2022.

Jennifer Clark, 43, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Dave Hardy Thursday morning where she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child abuse creating risk of bodily injury.

Investigators found bite marks and blood on the face of one of Clark’s three children, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint also documents testimony of Clark speaking about burying her children.

Clark previously told an officer she “lost her cool and could not control herself or her kids.”

Because Clark entered a misdemeanor plea, she will not be required to register as a child abuser.

“I don’t think Ms. Clark is going out trying to get job, working at a day care or working with children. That’s the point of that registry and I don’t think it’s applicable in this case,” Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Ryanne Ball.

Ball recommended that Clark be placed under supervised probation. She said she’s seen improvement from Clark since her arrest.

“This happened almost two years ago, and she’s had no other issues in that entire time. She complied with the department,” Ball said. “Nothing came up during that case that made me believe that she is a danger to the public or an active danger to her children.”

Clark’s three children, ages 7, 8, and 10, are currently under the care of Clark’s mother.

Clark faces up to six months in jail and a fine of not less than $100 and no more than $1,000. She’ll be sentenced on Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m.