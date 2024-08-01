CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MultiFest has kicked off in Charleston for a 34th year.

The Multi-Cultural Festival got started at Haddad Riverfront Park along Kanawha Boulevard Thursday evening with live music featuring Chuck Brown Band, a band based out of Washington D.C.

MultiFest Board member David Fryson says the event is becoming a national draw.

“We are getting more and more people, not only just the surrounding places, but from places as far away as Detroit, and we even have people coming in from the west coast,” Fryson said. “We are very proud of that.”

Fryson also says MultiFest is a great time for families to get together and spend time with each other.

“Many times, families will have their family reunions as part of MultiFest, so we welcome everybody back to West Virginia.”

Shannon Wright, who has been coming to MultiFest as far back as he can remember, says the festival has a lot of selling points.

“Great food, great entertainment, great fellowship, and hanging out with friends,” Wright said on opening night Thursday.

Kayce Dudley, a volunteer for MultiFest, says the food options have improved since last year.

“There are a lot more vendors than there were last year,” Dudley said Thursday. “There’s a lot more than what they would typically have, so it’s nice to see people getting the word out so that people can join the festivities.”

Wright says there was a lot of work that went on behind the scenes to get this year’s MultiFest ready.

“A whole lot of work,” Dudley said. “I can’t even tell you the number of hours, but it’s been going on since the MultiFest ended last year.”

While the work was strenuous at times, Dudley says it was well worth it.

“It’s very rewarding,” Dudley said. “It’s nice to see people from multiple different cultures being in one place enjoying themselves, not having to deal with adversity at the same time, so it’s nice.”

MultiFest will last through Sunday, August 4.

R&B singer Ginuwire and rapper Monie Love will headline Friday, and Saturday will bring an all-day music lineup with several performers taking the stage. Sunday will wrap up the festival with gospel singer Kelontae Gavin, hip-hop performer Paul Wall, and the Original Lakeside Band.